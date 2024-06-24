Who Got The Work

Barnes & Thornburg partners Paul Olszowka, Christine E. Skoczylas and Chad S.C. Stover have entered appearances for Dude Products Inc. in a pending consumer class action. The lawsuit, filed May 9 in South Carolina District Court by Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and AquaLaw on behalf of Commissioner of Public Works of The City of Charleston, accuses the defendant of misrepresenting its Dude Wipes products as flushable. The suit further contends that the defendant's products have clogged and damaged sewer lines. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel, is 2:24-cv-02935, Commissioner of Public Works of The City of Charleston v. Dude Products Inc.

South Carolina

June 24, 2024, 11:14 AM

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product