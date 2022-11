News From Law.com

A blue-ribbon committee tasked with recommending to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul seven attorneys for the next chief judge of New York revealed its picks late Wednesday, two days before its statutory deadline. Among them are the present acting chief judge, Anthony Cannataro. Two appellate judges and an administrative judge, two academics and a Legal Aid attorney are also on the list under consideration by Hochul.

New York

November 23, 2022, 4:06 PM