Commission Confirms Newsoms Latest Round of Appellate Court ...

The Commission on Judicial Appointments on Friday confirmed three nominations to California's courts of appeal, continuing Gov. Gavin Newsom's flurry of work to fill appellate vacancies. Commissioners voted unanimously to promote Justice Tracie Brown of the First District Court of Appeal to presiding justice of that court's Division Four. They also confirmed San Diego County Superior Court Judges Julia Kelety and Jose Castillo as associate justices on the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One.

California

April 07, 2023, 8:36 PM

