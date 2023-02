News From Law.com

As a result of Hurricane Ian as well as an increase of Florida insurers going bankrupt or leaving the state, there's significant concern among commercial property owners that insurance rates will continue to rise. According to Marko Cerenko of Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine in Miami, there's also a fear that there will be a decrease in the number of insurance options as insurers continue to leave the state

Insurance

February 27, 2023, 8:00 AM