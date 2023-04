New Suit - Contract

Commercial Metals sued Medallion Transport & Logistics on Thursday in Texas Western District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Robert G. Moll, alleges non-payment for cargo damage arising from a collision with a company vehicle. The case is 5:23-cv-00493, Commercial Metals Company v. Medallion Transport & Logistics LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 20, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Commercial Metals Company

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Robert G. Moll

defendants

medallion transport & logistics llc

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract