New Suit - Trade Secrets

Commercial Metals filed a trade secret lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit targets former employee Steven Davis for allegedly misappropriating privileged attorney-client communications and other confidential information. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01404, Commercial Metals Company et al v. Davis.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 18, 2023, 7:59 PM

Plaintiffs

CMC Steel Fabricators, Inc.

Commercial Metals Company

defendants

Steven Davis

nature of claim: 880/