Commercial Bankruptcy Set to Rival 2020 if Current Trends Ho...

News From Law.com

After a spring bankruptcy boom rivaled corporate Chapter 11 filing rates of Great Recession, the third quarter maintained the momentum and put the bankruptcy practice on track for a far better year than 2021 or 2022. That's the gist of two Q3 bankruptcy reports out this week from New Generation Data's BankruptcyData and Epiq Bankruptcy, which chronicled a continuation of elevated distress in a variety of sectors including real estate, health care, retail, restaurants and manufacturing.

Legal Services - Large Law

October 05, 2023, 5:47 PM

nature of claim: /