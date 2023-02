Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDonald Hopkins on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease against Apackaging Group to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mockenstrurm Ltd. on behalf of Commerce Drive Holding One. The case is 3:23-cv-00336, Commerce Drive Holding One, LLC v. Apackaging Group, LLC.

Real Estate

February 22, 2023, 6:02 PM