New Suit

Granite State Insurance, an AIG company, and Commerce and Industry Insurance sued JCR Inc. and James L. Riddle Tuesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The court action, filed by Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird, seeks to recover compensatory damages resulting from misrepresentations in applications for workers’ compensation insurance policies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00018, Commerce and Industry Insurance Company et al v. Jcr, Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 31, 2023, 6:01 PM