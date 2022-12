New Suit

Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed a lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of Commerce & Industry Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against United Staffing Solutions Inc. for alleged unjust enrichment as a result of $812,600 in wrongfully retained benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08809, Commerce & Industry Insurance Company v. United Staffing Solutions, Inc.

Insurance

December 05, 2022, 7:57 PM