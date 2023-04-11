The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Center and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) were slapped with an environmental lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court in connection with the restoration of electric service throughout Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The lawsuit, brought by the Center for Biological Diversity and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of refusing to address the environmental impacts and reasonable alternatives in assessing two restoration projects. According to the suit, the assessments fail to alternatively consider relying on renewable energy systems, like rooftop solar panels and storage. The case is 1:23-cv-00984, Comite Dialogo Ambiental, Inc. et al v. Federal Emergency Management Agency et al.
Government
April 11, 2023, 9:40 AM