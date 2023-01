New Suit - Contract

Comerica Bank filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Eric W. Cash on Tuesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Miller Canfield Paddock & Stone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10191, Comerica Bank v. Cash.

Banking & Financial Services

January 24, 2023, 5:03 PM