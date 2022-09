New Suit - Contract

Comerica Bank filed a lawsuit against Bank of America on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly fraudulent deposit and transfer, was brought by Stancato Tragge Wells. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12301, Comerica Bank v. Bank of America N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

September 28, 2022, 4:41 PM