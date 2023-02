New Suit - Contract

Medical device company Hill-Rom Holdings was hit with a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Indiana Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid royalties for sales of the lung therapy device Volara, was brought by Cohen & Malad on behalf of Comedica Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Comedica Inc. v. Hill-Rom Services Inc.

Health Care

February 24, 2023, 6:46 PM