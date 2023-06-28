Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Blank Rome on behalf of Comcast Spectacor, owner of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center. The suit seeks hundreds of millions of dollars in damages caused by cancellations and stay-at-home orders during the COVID-19 pandemic and accuses the defendant of wrongfully capping coverage at $1 million. The case is 2:23-cv-02476, Comcast Spectacor LLC v. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 28, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Comcast Spectacor, LLC

defendants

Factory Mutual Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute