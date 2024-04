News From Law.com

If NBCUniversal Pictures parent Comcast Corp. made a movie about highly paid lawyers, 2023 would be the year Thomas Reid debuted on the big screen. Reid, Comcast's chief legal officer and secretary, earned $11.2 million last year, according to the company's proxy statement filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. His compensation was not revealed for 2022 or 2021.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 26, 2024, 4:14 PM

