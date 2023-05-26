New Suit - Contract

Comcast sued MaxLinear for breach of contract on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Davis Polk & Wardwell, accuses MaxLinear of terminating a broadband maintenance agreement in order to bypass a 'covenant not to sue' and launch patent claims against several operating companies, including Comcast. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04436, Comcast Cable Communications Management LLC et al. v. MaxLinear Inc.

Telecommunications

May 26, 2023, 8:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Comcast Cable Communications Management, LLC

Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

Plaintiffs

Davis Polk & Wardwell

defendants

MaxLinear, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract