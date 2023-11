News From Law.com

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' liquor company Combs Wines and Spirits has filed suit against alcohol distributor Diageo – alleging Diageo "unlawfully" terminated its contract with the company as retaliation for ongoing litigation. This suit, filed in the Commercial Division in Manhattan Supreme Court, is the latest in a protracted legal battle between Combs, his company, and Diageo.

November 01, 2023, 4:13 PM

