Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against USA Wood Door Finishers to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, for an alleged wrongful termination over a urine drug test that was positive for marijuana use, was filed by attorney Samuel A. Dion on behalf of a former employee. The case is 1:23-cv-02834, Combs v. USA Wood Door Finishers LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 24, 2023, 6:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyron Combs

defendants

USA Wood Door Finishers LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination