New Suit

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The court action was filed by Dessen Moses & Rossitto on behalf of two customers who claim a Carvana employee refused to deliver a car they had purchased due to racial bias. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-04845, Combs-Karris et al v. Carvana LLC.

Automotive

December 06, 2022, 2:27 PM