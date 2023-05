Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stoll Keenon Ogden; and Shelton, Branham & Halbert on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Consol Energy and related entities to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Collins, Collins & Conley on behalf of Brenda Collins, Eddie Collins and Ella Combs, who claim that their homes were damaged by escaped natural gas from the defendants’ blasting and mining activities. The case is 7:23-cv-00045, Combs et al v. Consol Energy, Inc. et al.

Energy

May 31, 2023, 3:14 PM

