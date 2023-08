Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Allstate Texas Lloyds to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning storm damage claims, was filed by Daly & Black on behalf of Anita Combs and Donald Combs. The case is 4:23-cv-02901, Combs et al v. Allstate Texas Lloyds.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Anita Combs

Donald Combs

defendants

Allstate Texas Lloyds

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute