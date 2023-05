New Suit - Patent

Venable filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Combe Inc. The suit, which asserts a single patent related to an air oxidation hair color shampoo composition, takes aim at Kos Kos USA LLC, doing business as CariCare. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03796, Combe Incorporated v. Kos Kos USA LLC d/b/a CariCare.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 18, 2023, 12:02 PM

