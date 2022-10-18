New Suit - Trademark

Combat Brands, an athletic company known for its boxing and martial arts equipment, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against competitor RDX Sports on Tuesday in Kansas District Court. The suit, brought by Shook Hardy & Bacon, contends that the plaintiff has the exclusive right to use the 'Apex' mark in connection with sports and athletic equipment and apparel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02423, Combat Brands LLC v. RDX Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 18, 2022, 6:59 PM