Who Got The Work

Raymond M. Bennett of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Lenovo (United States) Inc. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed July 15 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Trego, Hines & Ladenheim and Sheridan Ross PC on behalf of Comarco Wireless Systems, asserts three patents pertaining to a charging system which determines the proper amount of power to deliver to a portable device. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II, is 5:22-cv-00273, Comarco Wireless Systems LLC v. Lenovo Group, Ltd. et al.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 11:12 AM