Who Got The Work

Kirkland & Ellis partners Casey McGushin and Michael B. Slade and Perkins Coie partner Ulrike 'Rike' B. Connelly have stepped in to represent Boeing in a pending lawsuit claiming $83 million in damages due to the company's sale of a 'non-airworthy' 737 MAX aircraft. The 76-page complaint was filed Feb. 6 in Washington Western District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of South African aviation company Comair Ltd. d/b/a British Airways and Kulula.com. Comair accuses Boeing of breaching an aircraft purchase agreement by concealing the 'catastrophic' and 'potentially fatal' defects of the aircraft. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:23-cv-00176, Comair Limited v. The Boeing Company et al.

Aerospace & Defense

March 23, 2023, 6:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Comair Limited

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

The Boeing Company

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Does 1-100

defendant counsels

Perkins Coie

Kirkland & Ellis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract