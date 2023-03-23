Kirkland & Ellis partners Casey McGushin and Michael B. Slade and Perkins Coie partner Ulrike 'Rike' B. Connelly have stepped in to represent Boeing in a pending lawsuit claiming $83 million in damages due to the company's sale of a 'non-airworthy' 737 MAX aircraft. The 76-page complaint was filed Feb. 6 in Washington Western District Court by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of South African aviation company Comair Ltd. d/b/a British Airways and Kulula.com. Comair accuses Boeing of breaching an aircraft purchase agreement by concealing the 'catastrophic' and 'potentially fatal' defects of the aircraft. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez, is 2:23-cv-00176, Comair Limited v. The Boeing Company et al.
Aerospace & Defense
March 23, 2023, 6:51 AM