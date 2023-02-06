New Suit - Contract

Boeing was hit with a lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court claiming $83 million in damages due to the company's sale of 'non-airworthy' 737 MAX aircraft, which has been connected to two crashes resulting in over 300 fatalities. The 76-page complaint was brought by Shook, Hardy & Bacon on behalf of South African aviation company Comair Ltd. d/b/a British Airways and Kulula.com. Comair accuses Boeing of breaching an aircraft purchase agreement by concealing the 'catastrophic' and 'potentially fatal' defects of the aircraft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00176, Comair Limited v. The Boeing Company et al.

Aerospace & Defense

February 06, 2023, 7:29 PM