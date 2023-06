Who Got The Work

Sean M. Scullen and Brenna Wildt of Quarles & Brady have entered appearances for Southwest Health Center in a wage-and-hour class action on behalf of paramedics. The case, which alleges overtime pay violations, was filed May 10 in Wisconsin Western District Court by Hawks Quindel S.C. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M Conley, is 3:23-cv-00303, Colvin, Zachary v. Southwest Health Center, Inc.

Health Care

June 24, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Zachary Colvin

Plaintiffs

Hawks Quindel

defendants

Southwest Health Center, Inc.

defendant counsels

Quarles & Brady

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations