Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDonald Carano and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against OnlyFans, Brittanya Razavi and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by E. Brent Bryson Ltd. and other attorneys on behalf of a group of OnlyFans models, alleges that Razavi, also known as Brittanya O'Campo, violated an agreement to take a 50% management commission from the plaintiffs' earnings and instead placed all earnings into defendants' own accounts. The complaint further alleges that after Razavi's management was terminated, she sought to sabotage the models by refusing to turn over passwords for the plaintiffs' OnlyFans and Instagram accounts, removing content from their pages, and filing frivolous DMCA takedown notices. The case is 2:22-cv-01395, Colvin et al. v. Razavi et al.