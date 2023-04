New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic and Aziyo Biologics were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Tucker & Miller on behalf of Marilyn Colvert and Robert Colvert, pertains to a lot of Aziyo FiberCel Viable Bone Matrix that was contaminated with Myobacterium tuberculosis (TB). The lot was recalled in June 2021. The case is 2:23-cv-00599, Colvert et al. v. Aziyo Biologics Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 10, 2023, 8:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Marilyn Colvert

Robert Colvert

Plaintiffs

Tucker & Miller Lllp

defendants

Medtronic Incorporated

Medtronic PLC

Aziyo Biologics Incorporated

Medtronic USA Incorporated

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims