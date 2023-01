Who Got The Work

Armin Ghiam of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for Plastcare USA Inc. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 27 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Blank Rome on behalf of Colur World, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Pink Nitrile' mark for medical and dental gloves. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson, is 2:22-cv-05165, Colur World, LLC v. PlastCare USA, Inc.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 7:02 AM