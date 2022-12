New Suit - Trademark

Colur World filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against PlastCare USA on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Blank Rome, accuses the defendant of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Pink Nitrile' mark for medical and dental gloves. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05165, Colur World LLC v. PlastCare USA Inc.

Health Care

December 27, 2022, 7:15 PM