New Suit - Trade Secrets

IBM and subsidiary TruQua Enterprises were slapped with a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg and Chapman and Cutler on behalf of Column5 Consulting Group and Darwin EPM Inc. The plaintiffs accuse TruQua of launching a scheme to steal Column5's and Darwin EPM's trade secrets, sabotage the companies and hire away key employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07234, Column5 Consulting Group, LLC et al v. TruQua Enterprises, LLC et al.