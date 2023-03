New Suit - Trademark

Thompson Hine filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Columbus Sign Co. The complaint alleges that competing sign shop Capitol Citicom and other defendants use the Columbus Sign Co. mark to market their services and pose as the plaintiff online and via phone. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01030, Columbus Sign Company v. Capitol Citicom, Inc. et al.

Business Services

March 21, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbus Sign Company

Plaintiffs

Thompson Hine

defendants

Capitol Citicom, Inc.

John Does 1-20

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims