Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rivkin Radler on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Humana and Capital District Physicians' Health Plan Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by The Agresta Firm on behalf of Columbus LTACH LLC d/b/a Silver Lake Hospital, an out-of-network provider, accuses defendants of failing to pay over $1 million in medical claims for two of defendants Medicare Advantage plan enrollees. The case is 2:22-cv-05320, Columbus Ltach, LLC D/B/A Silver Lake Hospital v. Capital District Physicians' Health Plan, Inc et al.