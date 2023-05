New Suit

Columbian Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint against Sarah Tschaar and Melissa Carber on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was brought by McElroy Deutsch Mulvaney & Carpenter and Figari + Davenport. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-02894, Columbian Life Insurance Co. v. Tschaar et al.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 5:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbian Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

defendants

Melissa Carber

Sarah Tschaar

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract