New Suit - Trade Secrets

Columbia Sportswear sued two former executives on Friday in Oregon District Court for alleged theft of trade secrets. The lawsuit, brought by Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter, takes aim at William Ferreira, former director of global merchandising for Columbia's fishing gear line, and Dean Rurak, who served as senior VP-chief product officer for Columbia. The suit contends that Ferreira and Rurak, who resigned on the same day to work for rival fishing apparel company Huk Gear, misappropriated confidential documents. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00594, Columbia Sportswear Company v. Ferreira et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2023, 10:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Sportswear Company

Plaintiffs

Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter

Stoll Stoll Berne Lokting & Shlachter P.C.

defendants

Dean Rurak

William Ferreira

nature of claim: 880/