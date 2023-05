New Suit - Trademark

Columbia Sportswear and Columbia Brands USA filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Oregon District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt, targets Softstar Shoes for allegedly selling shoes which infringe the plaintiffs' 'Omni' prefix mark. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00668, Columbia Sportswear Company et al v. Barefoot Creations LLC dba Softstar Shoes.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 6:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear North America, Inc.

Columbia Brands USA, LLC

Plaintiffs

Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt

defendants

Barefoot Creations LLC dba Softstar Shoes

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims