New Suit - Copyright

Munger, Tolles & Olson filed a copyright lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of Columbia Pictures Industries Inc. arising from a dispute over rights to the 1995 movie 'Bad Boys' starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. The suit takes aim at Sweet Revenge Productions Inc. and other defendants for allegedly breaching a work-for-hire agreement by filing a copyright termination notice to allegedly prevent Columbia Pictures from making a derivative work. The court action seeks an injunction preventing Sweet Revenge from interfering with Columbia's rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05010, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. v. Gallo et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 23, 2023, 7:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Munger, Tolles & Olson

defendants

George Gallo

Robert Israel

Sweet Revenge Productions, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims