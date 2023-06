New Suit

Columbia Medical Center of Plano Subsidiary d/b/a Medical City of Frisco filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Premera Blue Cross on Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Polsinelli. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00544, Columbia Medical Center of Plano Subsidiary LP v. Premera Blue Cross.

Insurance

June 13, 2023, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Medical Center of Plano Subsidiary, L.P., d/b/a Medical City of Frisco, a Medical City of Plano Facility

Polsinelli

defendants

Premera Blue Cross

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute