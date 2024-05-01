Columbia Law School Delays Exams Amid Protests and Police Ac...

News From Law.com

Columbia Law School canceled all exams scheduled for Wednesday, including remote exams, the school's dean confirmed, as the law school building remained closed amid escalating campus protests. Pro-Palestinian protesters broke into Hamilton Hall late Monday night, which caused the campus and law school to shut down or restrict access to students who live in the dorms. Late Tuesday, New York City police officers were called to the campus to clear protesters from the building.

May 01, 2024, 3:20 PM

