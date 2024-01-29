Who Got The Work

Rodney L. Cook, Evan G. Vincent and John T. Stone from Crowe & Dunlevy have stepped in as defense counsel to Paccar, a Washington-based truck manufacturer, in a pending subrogation lawsuit. The action, for property damage claims arising from an allged defective truck that caught on fire, was filed Dec. 14 in Arkansas Western District Court by Watts, Donovan, Tilley & Carson on behalf of Columbia Insurance Group. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III, is 5:23-cv-05233, Columbia Insurance Group v. Paccar Inc. et al.

Automotive

January 29, 2024, 11:30 AM

