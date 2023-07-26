New Suit - Real Property
Natural gas company Columbia Gulf Transmission filed a condemnation lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Adams & Reese, seeks roughly 14 acres of land from private property owners for the construction of the Golden Meadow Compressor Station in connection with the East Lateral Xpress Project. The case is 2:23-cv-02793, Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC v. 14.226 Acres More or Less, In Lafourche Parish et al.
Energy
July 26, 2023, 6:27 PM
Plaintiffs
- Columbia Gulf Transmission, LLC
Plaintiffs
defendants
- 14.226 Acres More or Less, In Lafourche Parish
- Adam J Godwin
- Adrienne Cheramie Rall
- Alan Cheramie Exempt Trusts for the Benefit of Polly Dantin Cheramie, Adam A. Cheramie, and Whitney M. Cheramie
- Andrew Cheramie
- Andrew J Caillouet
- Andrew William Wise
- Angela Culveyhouse
- Anne Dubar O'Neill
- Anthony J Guilbeau, Jr.
- Bennett G Godwin
- Bernard L Knobloch, Jr.
- Brian Cheramie
- Carlotta Picciola Eserman
- Carolyn M Caillouet
- Charlotte Serigny Mitchell
- Christine Matherne Hohensee
- Christopher Cheramie
- Clark Joseph Cheramie
- Clyde C Caillouet
- David C Domangue
- David Guidry
- David Michael O'Neill
- Dawn Cheramie Bellanger
- Deborah Cheramie Serigny
- Deborah Kay Olivier
- Dylan John Matherne
- Edmond Birdwell Wise
- Elizabeth Wise Reso
- Eric Stafford
- Frederick Cheramie
- Galen P Doucet
- George Godwin III
- George Godwin, Jr,
- Herbert Edwin O'Neill II
- Jacqueline Guidry Guidry
- Jacqueline Plaissance Pitre
- James E Knobloch
- Jane Guilbeau Wilson
- Janet Olivier Millard
- Jenny Green
- Jerry Sandras
- Joan Savoie Alleman
- Joseph A Cheramie
- Katherine R Knobloch
- Larry J Picciola
- Laura Caillouet Clapp
- Leonise Collins Smith
- Linda Cheramie Raphael
- Linda Guidry Mobley
- Lorraine Guidry Guilbeau
- Louis Sandras, Jr
- Lynn Caillouet Fowler
- Maloid Bellanger Guillbeau
- Marc Anthony Cheramie
- Marco J Picciola II
- Melissa Olivier Vizier
- Nanette A Martin
- Nicole Knobloch Wallace
- Patrick Lee Matherne
- Peggy M Chermaie
- Perry Anthony Matherne
- Phil E Guilbeau
- Preston Collins
- Renee Cheramie Porcelli
- Richard J Olivier, Jr.
- Rogers Guilbeau, Jr.
- Roseanne Savoie Ledet
- Rosetta Guilbeau Kohara
- Ruth Cheramie Broussard
- Sharlene Savoie Adams
- Sidney Savoie Bruce Vizier
- Susan Caillouet Meredith
- Tanya J Martin
- Terry Edmund Pitre
- Thomas E Caillouet
- Trudy Matherne Shaddinger
- Walter Lindes O'Neill
nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property