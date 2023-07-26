New Suit - Real Property

Natural gas company Columbia Gulf Transmission filed a condemnation lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Adams & Reese, seeks roughly 14 acres of land from private property owners for the construction of the Golden Meadow Compressor Station in connection with the East Lateral Xpress Project. The case is 2:23-cv-02793, Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC v. 14.226 Acres More or Less, In Lafourche Parish et al.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 6:27 PM

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property