New Suit - Real Property

Natural gas company Columbia Gulf Transmission filed a condemnation lawsuit on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Adams & Reese, seeks roughly 14 acres of land from private property owners for the construction of the Golden Meadow Compressor Station in connection with the East Lateral Xpress Project. The case is 2:23-cv-02793, Columbia Gulf Transmission LLC v. 14.226 Acres More or Less, In Lafourche Parish et al.

Energy

July 26, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Gulf Transmission, LLC

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

14.226 Acres More or Less, In Lafourche Parish

Adam J Godwin

Adrienne Cheramie Rall

Alan Cheramie Exempt Trusts for the Benefit of Polly Dantin Cheramie, Adam A. Cheramie, and Whitney M. Cheramie

Andrew Cheramie

Andrew J Caillouet

Andrew William Wise

Angela Culveyhouse

Anne Dubar O'Neill

Anthony J Guilbeau, Jr.

Bennett G Godwin

Bernard L Knobloch, Jr.

Brian Cheramie

Carlotta Picciola Eserman

Carolyn M Caillouet

Charlotte Serigny Mitchell

Christine Matherne Hohensee

Christopher Cheramie

Clark Joseph Cheramie

Clyde C Caillouet

David C Domangue

David Guidry

David Michael O'Neill

Dawn Cheramie Bellanger

Deborah Cheramie Serigny

Deborah Kay Olivier

Dylan John Matherne

Edmond Birdwell Wise

Elizabeth Wise Reso

Eric Stafford

Frederick Cheramie

Galen P Doucet

George Godwin III

George Godwin, Jr,

Herbert Edwin O'Neill II

Jacqueline Guidry Guidry

Jacqueline Plaissance Pitre

James E Knobloch

Jane Guilbeau Wilson

Janet Olivier Millard

Jenny Green

Jerry Sandras

Joan Savoie Alleman

Joseph A Cheramie

Katherine R Knobloch

Larry J Picciola

Laura Caillouet Clapp

Leonise Collins Smith

Linda Cheramie Raphael

Linda Guidry Mobley

Lorraine Guidry Guilbeau

Louis Sandras, Jr

Lynn Caillouet Fowler

Maloid Bellanger Guillbeau

Marc Anthony Cheramie

Marco J Picciola II

Melissa Olivier Vizier

Nanette A Martin

Nicole Knobloch Wallace

Patrick Lee Matherne

Peggy M Chermaie

Perry Anthony Matherne

Phil E Guilbeau

Preston Collins

Renee Cheramie Porcelli

Richard J Olivier, Jr.

Rogers Guilbeau, Jr.

Roseanne Savoie Ledet

Rosetta Guilbeau Kohara

Ruth Cheramie Broussard

Sharlene Savoie Adams

Sidney Savoie Bruce Vizier

Susan Caillouet Meredith

Tanya J Martin

Terry Edmund Pitre

Thomas E Caillouet

Trudy Matherne Shaddinger

Walter Lindes O'Neill

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property