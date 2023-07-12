Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Scoular, a grain and feed logistics company, to Florida Middle District Court. The suit arises from Columbia Grain & Ingredients' sale of two facilities to the defendant, pursuant to which $1 million from the purchase price was deposited in escrow to secure Columbia Grain's indemnification obligations for one year. According to the complaint, just weeks before the escrow period was set to expire, the defendant asserted a claim for indemnification based on a train derailment and refused to help release the escrow funds. The suit was filed by Taylor Arrubla Hardwick. The case is 3:23-cv-00812, Columbia Grain Successor Corp. v. Scoular Co.

Agriculture

July 12, 2023, 6:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Columbia Grain Successor Corp

defendants

The Scoular Company

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract