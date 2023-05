Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute on behalf of Kathleen Colucci, who was allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 4:23-cv-00232, Colucci v. El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Inc.

Health Care

May 20, 2023, 11:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathleen Colucci

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Lynn Eric Goar PC

defendants

El Rio Santa Cruz Neighborhood Health Center Incorporated

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination