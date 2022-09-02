Who Got The Work

Continental Resources, an oil and natural gas company, has tapped attorney Jeffrey C. King of K&L Gates and Joe Hampton of Tomlinson McKinstry PC to defend a pending class action concerning oil and gas leases. The case was filed July 19 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Barrow & Grimm and Barton and Burrows on behalf of lessors who claim Continental has failed to include interest in their late royalty payments. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jason A. Robertson, is 6:22-cv-00208, Colton et al v. Continental Resources, Inc.

Energy

September 02, 2022, 7:08 AM