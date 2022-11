New Suit - Contract

Lawyers at the Holley Driggs Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bulow Holdings and Ossur Americas to Nevada District Court. The suit, over the disputed terms of an equity purchase agreement, was filed by Spencer Fane on behalf of Jimmy Colson. The case is 2:22-cv-01950, Colson v. Bulow Holdings LLC et al.

Nevada

November 18, 2022, 7:33 PM