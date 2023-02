Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Concorde Career College to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Duffee + Eitzen on behalf of a student who claims he has been accused of cheating and subjected to other discriminatory conduct due to racial bias. The case is 3:23-cv-00430, Colquitt v. Concorde Career College - Dallas.

Education

February 24, 2023, 12:11 PM