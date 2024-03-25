James M. Brodzik and James C. Sanders II of Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for Exp Realty, Cody Davidson and Conda Davidson in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 7 in Missouri Western District Court by Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann on behalf of Dustin Colquitt, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose damage and defects to the rear deck of their home prior to its sale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, is 2:24-cv-04021, Colquitt v. Childers et al.
Real Estate
March 25, 2024, 9:48 AM