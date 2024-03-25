Who Got The Work

James M. Brodzik and James C. Sanders II of Hinshaw & Culbertson have entered appearances for Exp Realty, Cody Davidson and Conda Davidson in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Feb. 7 in Missouri Western District Court by Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann on behalf of Dustin Colquitt, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose damage and defects to the rear deck of their home prior to its sale. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes, is 2:24-cv-04021, Colquitt v. Childers et al.

Real Estate

March 25, 2024, 9:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Dustin Colquitt

Plaintiffs

Watters Wolf Bub Hansmann

defendants

Bryan Sutherland

Cody Davidson

Conda Davidson

Exp Realty, LLC

RAC-JAC, LLC

Russell Childers

World Wide Inspection Systems, LLC

defendant counsels

Clement, Van Ronzelen & Schulte LLC

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract