Colorado Court Denies Doctors Attempts to Reduce Damages Awa...

A division of the Court of Appeals rejected Dr. Peter Bianco's contention that the district court should have computed prefiling, prejudgment interest on the jury's award of pre-majority medical expenses to the minor plaintiff, Alexander Rudnicki, from the date the Colorado Supreme Court decided Rudnicki v. Bianco, which abolished the common law rule precluding minors from recovering that category of damages, rather than from the date of injury, which was when Alexander was born in 2005.

November 27, 2023, 5:48 PM

